iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,516.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

