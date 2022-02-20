J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $203.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

Shares of JBHT opened at $188.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $140.88 and a 12-month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

