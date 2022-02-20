J Kent Masters Acquires 5,241 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.76.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

