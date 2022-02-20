J Kent Masters Acquires 5,241 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.76.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
