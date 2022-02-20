Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,447 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $63,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $107.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

