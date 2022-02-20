Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €26.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.60 ($50.68).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

