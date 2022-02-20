Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.