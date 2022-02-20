Jefferies Financial Group Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $144.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.64.

OC stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

