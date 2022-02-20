JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 1,090,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. JFrog has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $68.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

