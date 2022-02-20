John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Acquires 61 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 61 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($202.23).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Robin Watson bought 2,732 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £6,420.20 ($8,687.69).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 234.10 ($3.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.60. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.64).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.65) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.47) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($4.10).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

