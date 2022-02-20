John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Acquires 61 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 61 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($202.23).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Robin Watson bought 2,732 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £6,420.20 ($8,687.69).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 234.10 ($3.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.60. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.64).
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Recommended Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.