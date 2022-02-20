JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €15.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

