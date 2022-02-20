JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.24 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JGGI opened at GBX 453 ($6.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £722.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 381.33 ($5.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.25.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

