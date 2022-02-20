JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.24 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JGGI opened at GBX 453 ($6.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £722.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 381.33 ($5.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 475 ($6.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.25.
