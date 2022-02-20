Karora Resources Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$5.26 on Friday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$5.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.