Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Shares Down 3.6%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 18,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 7,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

