Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Shares Down 3.6%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 18,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 7,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaya (KAYS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.