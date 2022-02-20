KB Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

