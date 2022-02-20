KB Financial Partners LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

TAP stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

