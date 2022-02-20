Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Kellogg has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $66.07 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.