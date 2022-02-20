Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Kellogg has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.
K opened at $66.07 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.