Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.080-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

