Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $8.05 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,212,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,443,472,000 after buying an additional 137,380 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

DIS stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. 10,785,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.