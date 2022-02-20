Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

NYSE:FRT opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.