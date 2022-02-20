Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,391 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

