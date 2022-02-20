Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €125.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY stock opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.42. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.