Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 712,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,788. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.25. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.88%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

