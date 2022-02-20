Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

