Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading 4.7% Higher

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. 16,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 232,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -92.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

