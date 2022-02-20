Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 344,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.