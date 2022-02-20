Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

