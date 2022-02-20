Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 3,846 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $262.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

