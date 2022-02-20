Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 7,943 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $264.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

