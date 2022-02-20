Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Anthem were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $446.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.86 and a 12 month high of $472.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

