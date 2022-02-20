Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 5,969 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN opened at $142.86 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.