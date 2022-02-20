KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $358.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

