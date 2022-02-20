Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($116.82).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

KBX stock traded up €0.48 ($0.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €91.78 ($104.30). 114,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 52 week high of €113.60 ($129.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

