Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $16,368,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,725,068.56.

On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

