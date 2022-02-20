Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.95 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $68.95 million and $23.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00290479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00075675 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00091654 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002887 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 607.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,261,291 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.