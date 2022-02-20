Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.88. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

