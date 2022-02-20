Kr Sridhar Sells 65,065 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40.

NYSE BE opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.