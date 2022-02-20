Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,814,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.