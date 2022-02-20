Kristy Friedrichs Sells 324 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $22,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in New Relic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

