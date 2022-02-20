Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $56,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.04 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $934.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.