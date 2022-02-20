Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $153,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

