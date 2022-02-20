Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Buys £35,470.89 in Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($47,998.50).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 803.40 ($10.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 778.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 604.40 ($8.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($11.13).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAND. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.35) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($12.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.73).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.