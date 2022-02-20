Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LABP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock remained flat at $$2.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,355. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

