Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 6,884,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

