Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 65.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 84.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 95,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 6,884,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

