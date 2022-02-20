Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LTCH. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Latch stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Latch has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

