Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. 1,189,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

