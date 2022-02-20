Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.41. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

