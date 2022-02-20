Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 155,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.