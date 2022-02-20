Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 450.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $294.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,773 shares of company stock valued at $629,428. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

