Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 571.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

